Parts of Verulamium Park in St Albans due to close 'for Wonka filming'
- Published
A number of areas in a public park will be inaccessible for a day while filming for a new movie takes place.
Signs say parts of Verulamium Park in St Albans, once the site of the third largest city in Roman Britain, will be closed to the public on 3 March.
Warner Brothers has been building a set near to the lakes and along nearby Abbey Mill Lane.
The BBC understands scenes from Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, will be filmed there.
As well as a set in the area near to the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub, a marquee and temporary pathways have been set up on the flood plain next to the River Ver near Westminster Lodge.
Council signs say sections of the park, including footpaths and car parks, will be closed to the public on Thursday in order to "facilitate filming".
St Albans Council has confirmed filming will be taking place but has not revealed what is being made for "contractual reasons".
Warner Brothers has delivered letters to residents in Abbey Mill Lane to inform them about the film project.
Wonka, directed by Paul King, is set to focus on Willy Wonka's early life and is due to star Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Matt Lucas.
Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Company announced last May that they were working on the new musical movie, which will focus on a young Willy Wonka before he opened his chocolate factory.
Since then, Chalamet has been spotted filming on sets in Bath in Avon and Lyme Regis in Dorset last October.
The film is due to be released in March 2023.
The BBC has approached Warner Brothers for comment.