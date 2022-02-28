Luton: Man's death being treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a man in Luton is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to New Town Street in the early hours of Sunday following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s.
The area remains condoned off while investigations are carried out, the force said.
It added that people living in the area would see an increased police presence over the next few days.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.