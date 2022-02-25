BBC News

Filming set to begin in St Albans Verulamium park

A marquee and temporary pathway in the shadow of St Albans Cathedral

Filming for a major new movie is set to begin in a park near the site of a former Roman city, the BBC understands.

A marquee and temporary pathways have been set up in Verulamium in St Albans, once the third largest city in Roman Britain.

It is thought scenes from Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, will be filmed there and along nearby Abbey Mill Lane.

St Albans Council confirmed some filming would be taking place.

Wonka is due to star Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka

The authority has not revealed what film is being made for "contractual reasons" but production company Warner Brothers has delivered letters to residents in Abbey Mill Lane to say what is being filmed.

"A film production [company] is using the park after reaching a contractual agreement with us," a council spokesman said.

He added that there would be no road closures.

Production equipment is being set up on the flood plain next to the River Ver
Temporary pathways have been laid near the Roman wall and lakes

St Albans Cathedral, which sits on the hill at the top of Abbey Mill Lane, said it was supporting the filming but was not being used as a film location.

Wonka, directed by Paul King, is set to focus on Willy Wonka's early life and is due to star Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Matt Lucas.

It is due to be released in March 2023.

The BBC has approached Warner Brothers for comment.

Residents have been informed what is being filmed

