Luton: Karan Soni denies murder after Tola Piper hit by car
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man who was hit by a car in Bedfordshire.
Tola Piper, 34, of Bedford, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in Dewsbury Road, Luton, on 29 November. He died at the scene.
Karan Soni, 26, of Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, has denied murder at Luton Crown Court.
Judge Mark Bishop remanded Mr Soni in custody for a trial at the same court on 9 May.
