Bedford: Woman with baby hit by falling tree amid Storm Eunice
A woman with a baby has been seriously injured after they were hit by a falling tree.
The ambulance service was called to the Embankment and Bushmead Avenue area of Bedford shortly after 14:00 GMT, a spokesman said.
The woman was taken to Bedford Hospital for treatment for injuries to her lower leg and pelvis, while the baby was uninjured, the ambulance service said.
People have been advised to avoid the area.
Bedfordshire Police said the seriously injured woman was believed to be in her 50s.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, three vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team, an operations manager and a response car from the Magpas Air Ambulance attended the incident.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter that crews attended after a person had been seriously injured in the Embankment area of Bedford and urged people not to go outside unless it was unavoidable.