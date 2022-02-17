Met policeman David Carrick denies sex attacks on four women
A Metropolitan Police constable who worked on the parliamentary estate in Westminster has denied carrying out sex attacks on four women.
David Carrick, 47, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court.
The officer, who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is charged with a total of 29 offences against eight women.
Mr Carrick has been suspended by the police force.
He spoke to confirm his name and enter not guilty pleas to nine charges.
They relate to four women and include six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour between 2009 and 2018.
Mr Carrick had previously denied a further 20 charges against four other complainants, including allegations that he raped one woman he met on dating app Tinder, falsely imprisoned another in a cupboard under the stairs, and sexually assaulted three women by urinating on them.
He faces trial at St Albans Crown Court on 26 April for all 29 charges, which are:
- thirteen counts of rape
- five counts of sexual assault
- three counts of assault by penetration
- three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour
- two counts of false imprisonment
- one count of attempted rape
- one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration
- one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded Mr Carrick in custody, ahead of his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on 11 March.