Hertfordshire Police officers sacked over explicit photos
- Published
A police officer who took explicit photos of a woman while on duty has been convicted of gross misconduct.
PCs Mark Crompton and Ben Pitelen picked up the woman in their patrol car and five days later went to her home, both for no legitimate reason.
The photos came to light nine years later when police investigated Pitelen over indecent images of children.
Hertfordshire Police dismissed him in September, and Crompton at a misconduct hearing on Wednesday.
Chief Constable Charlie Hall said Crompton's behaviour was "disgraceful" and "outrageous".
"The behaviour in question - albeit nine years ago - will speak further to the questions active in society about the culture around such issues," he added.
The panel was told Crompton was in a sexual relationship with the woman, referred to as Ms A, having met her socially.
'Did not want to lose face'
Pitelen took photos of her when she exposed her chest in the back of the police car in December 2012, with Crompton admitting he failed to stop or report him.
In January 2013, the traffic officers went to Ms A's home, where she was encouraged to use a sex toy, the hearing was told.
Crompton took a photo of her with his colleague, in uniform, standing next to her.
He was present when further explicit photos were taken of her, and did not challenge or report his colleague.
In a statement read out at Crompton's hearing, Ms A said she could not remember the photo in the police car but she had probably been on a night out.
She said Crompton had arranged the visit to her home, with photos taken by both officers, which she had probably agreed to, to "just to shut them up".
When questioned by Professional Standards, Crompton said he knew his actions were entirely inappropriate but he did not want to lose face with Pitelen, who was more senior.
The officer, who cried at the hearing, told Chief Constable Hall: "I am incredibly sorry to the organisation, my family, my parents and the public who I have served loyally for 17 and a half years."
Chief Constable Hall ruled that PC Crompton, 36, had been found guilty of gross misconduct on all counts.
"There is no place in [the] police for such behaviour," he said.
"It has serious implications for trust and confidence in policing more widely."
Pitelen's dismissal in September was made public last week, after he was was jailed for 25 months at Amersham Crown Court on 4 February.
The 45-year-old had pleaded guilty to corruption and making indecent images of children.
