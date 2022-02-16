M1 crash: Mum admits killing two of her children
A woman has admitted killing two of her children in a motorway crash.
Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene of the collision involving a lorry and a car on the M1 near Milton Keynes on 9 August.
McCann is due to appear again at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing on 25 April.
The crash happened between junctions 14 and 15 at around 23:10 BST.
A third passenger, a two-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.
Sgt Dominic Mahon, from Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a tragic incident in which two young children lost their lives.
"My thoughts remain with their family at this incredibly difficult time. Thankfully they will not have to go through the ordeal of a trial due to McCann's guilty pleas today."
