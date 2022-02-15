Dunstable man dies two days after fight outside pub
A man who was injured during a fight outside a pub has died two days later.
Police said they were called just before midnight on Saturday following the attack outside The Wheatsheaf in High Street North, Dunstable.
The man, aged in his 20s and from the Bedfordshire town, was taken to hospital where he died on Monday.
A man in his 40s from Bedford, originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has since been rearrested on suspicion of murder.
He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Mark Butler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this time.
"We're trying to establish the circumstances that led to this man being fatally injured and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have seen anything, to please get in touch."
