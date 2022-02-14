Bushey murder inquiry: Two more charged over Vishal Gohel killing
Two more people have been charged with murdering a man found dead in a flat.
Vishal Gohel, 44, was found unresponsive inside the home in High Street, Bushey, at about 22:45 GMT on 23 January and died at the scene, Hertfordshire Police said.
Sakeen Gordon, 20, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing, west London and Brandon Browne, 21, of Laburnum Road, Rochester, Kent, are now accused of killing Mr Gohel.
Three women and a man have already been charged with his murder.
Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, of Harts Lane; Faith Hoppie, 21, of Blake Avenue and Tianna Edwards-Hancock, 18, of Fresh Wharf Road, all from Barking, east London; and Tervin Leslie, 21, from south-east London appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Gordon and Mr Browne will appear before magistrates later.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: "We have now charged six people with murder, but my team are still keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information.
"Please don't hesitate to get in touch with any information, no matter how small it might seem, it could be vital for our investigation."
