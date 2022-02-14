Death in car sees inquiry launched into Hertfordshire Police
A man has died after being held in the back of a car by police officers called out to an incident.
Hertfordshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after the 27-year-old died in Cotterells, Hemel Hempstead on Thursday.
The IOPC confirmed it started an investigation the following day.
Hertfordshire Police said it was assisting with the inquiries and could not comment further.
In a statement the IOPC said: "We can confirm that we have started an independent investigation into the contact Hertfordshire Constabulary officers had with a man prior to his death in Hemel Hempstead on Thursday, 10 February.
"We have established that after police detained a man in a car at around 22:00 GMT he became unwell and an ambulance was called.
"Sadly, the man, who was 27, died at the scene."
Inquiries were at an early stage, but the IOPC said it had gathered statements as well as police body-worn video and CCTV footage.
"We have made contact with the man's family to explain our role and we will be keeping them regularly updated as our inquiries progress," the IOPC said.
