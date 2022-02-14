Milton Keynes: Teenager charged with murder of 16-year-old
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a college.
Ahmednur Nur was attacked near Milton Keynes College in Chaffron Way at about 13:30 GMT on Friday and died in hospital.
Justice Will-Mamah, 18, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, is also accused of possessing a knife in a public place.
He is in police custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Milton Keynes on Tuesday.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
He was taken in to police custody.
Police said the family of Ahmednur, of Conniburrow, Milton Keynes, were being supported by specially-trained officers.
"Nur in Arabic means light and Ahmednur was the embodiment of the warmest, brightest shades of his name," the family said, in a statement released by police.
"If he wasn't making people smile, it's because he was making them laugh."
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the back of the chest, police said.
Thames Valley Police said: "The victim was stabbed near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall.
"After being stabbed, he then moved towards the Chaffron Way campus of Milton Keynes College and collapsed on the Redway outside.
"Healthcare students and a member of staff from the college, who were in a class overlooking the Redway, made their way outside and provided immediate first aid, until emergency services arrived.
"These students are now receiving specialist support from the college and we would like to publicly commend the courage and selflessness that they have demonstrated in these tragic circumstances."
The college said staff and students went to the aid of the boy, and added that "thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all involved".
