Milton Keynes: Boy, 16, stabbed in back, post-mortem finds
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who died at a college was stabbed in the back, a post-mortem examination has found.
Thames Valley Police said it was called to reports of a boy being stabbed at Milton Keynes College in Chaffron Way on Friday. He later died in hospital.
Formal identification has yet to take place but his family is being supported by specially trained officers.
An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of his murder will remain in custody until Monday evening.
The post-mortem examination earlier found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the back of the chest.
Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood said the investigation was "fast-moving and thorough".
"The thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with the family and friends of the victim," he said.
