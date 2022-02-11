Lassa fever: Patient dies at Bedfordshire hospital
A person being treated for Lassa fever in the East of England, has died, a hospital trust has confirmed.
The patient died from the acute viral illness at a hospital run by the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the person died from a confirmed case of the animal-borne disease, which is endemic in parts of West Africa.
It said the risk to the public was "very low".
The death comes as the third case of Lassa fever was identified in the UK in the last few days, all thought to be linked to recent travel to West Africa.
The cases are the first of the disease to be confirmed in the UK in more than a decade.
A spokesperson for the UKHSA said: "We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice."
