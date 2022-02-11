Milton Keynes: Boy, 16, dies after stabbing at college
A 16-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed at a college.
Thames Valley Police said it was called to reports of a boy being stabbed at Milton Keynes College in Chaffron Way at 13:30 GMT. He died in hospital.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Earlier, the college said an "incident" had been witnessed by staff and students, some of whom had provided first aid. It is not known if the boy was a college student.
Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood, of the major crime unit, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation; however, we are following several significant lines of inquiry.
"We fully understand that this incident may concern members of the public, and as such they are likely to see an increased police presence while the investigation continues."
He added a number of people had already come forward, and anyone with information was encouraged to contact police or Crimestoppers.
In a statement on Friday afternoon, a college spokesperson said the incident had happened on the Redway - a network of pavements in Milton Keynes - near its Chaffron campus in Leadenhall.
"We know at this stage that colleagues and students both witnessed the incident and helped to provide emergency first aid - they are being supported by our counselling teams," they added.
"Whilst this incident did not happen on our campus, we do know that the fact it was witnessed by college students will heighten anxiety and feelings of being unsafe.
"We will therefore be increasing leadership presence and security at our Chaffron Way campus next week to help to provide reassurance."
