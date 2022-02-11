Hemel Hempstead: Tudor Rose pub closed over anti-social behaviour
A pub that police described as "a hotspot for chronic anti-social behaviour" has been closed.
Residents made several complaints about The Tudor Rose in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.
On 1 February there was an evening of severe anti-social behaviour that spilled over into the shopping precinct next door, police said.
Sgt Mike Saunders from Hertfordshire Police said: "No-one should be subjected to [that] type of behaviour."
The force and Dacorum Borough Council were granted a full closure order by magistrates after the landlord of the pub, in Long Chaulden, was found to be operating without the appropriate authority or staff in place.
Police said the owners of the pub, Stonegate Group, would now undertake a six-week refurbishment and appoint a new landlord.
Sgt Saunders said: "They have assured us that the new landlord is someone they know and trust, who has a wealth of experience in the management of licensed premises and dealing with any potential issues that might occur.
"We hope this result will provide some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and improve their quality of life."
He said the pub was "part of the community" and hoped it "becomes a focal point again, but this time for all the right reasons".
