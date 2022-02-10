Kempston bridge reopens a year after closure
- Published
A rotten bridge closed for more than a year has reopened after repairs were completed two weeks ahead of schedule.
Works on the privately owned Kempston Mill Bridge were carried out by Bedford Borough Council.
Labour councillor James Valentine said he "fought" to get it reopened and the delays had been "frustrating".
Closed in since December 2020, the repairs started on 10 January with rotten planks, decking and parapets replaced.
Mr Valentine said: "I've fought to get this bridge reopened and I know how frustrating it has been for many of you [local residents].
He said the work was undertaken to a "high quality" and the appearance of the bridge was "improved".
"As a temporary measure, security fencing has been placed at the centreline of the bridge to stop vehicles crossing, but this will be removed once a lockable bollard is installed", he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk