First battery-diesel hybrid train runs between London and Aylesbury
- Published
The UK's first diesel train to be fitted with a battery has entered service in Buckinghamshire.
Chiltern Railways is running the hybrid train on its 40-mile (64km) route between London Marylebone and Aylesbury.
The 20-year-old train, renamed HybridFLEX, has been fitted with a Rolls Royce battery and can travel at 100mph (160.9km/h).
Its owner said fuel consumption and carbon emissions would be cut by 25%.
Rolling stock provider Porterbrook said the two-carriage train also provided a 75% decrease in noise and a 70% decrease in nitrogen oxide.
Chief executive Mary Grant said the entry into service of HybridFLEX was "a significant first step" in demonstrating how the trains could slash emissions and boost air quality across the rail network.
Chiltern Railways previously had a fully diesel fleet but said it wanted to "operate a railway that is as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible".
Managing director Richard Allan said the train was "cleaner, quieter and quicker".
"We are really proud that this concept train is now carrying customers and look forward to assessing its performance in daily service," he said.
There are plans to use it between the capital and Oxford in the coming months.
In February 2018, the then minister for rail, Jo Johnson MP, challenged the rail industry to "remove all diesel-only trains off the track by 2040."
