Hertfordshire Police sergeant sacked over relationship with constable
- Published
A police officer has been sacked after it was found he kept a relationship with a PC secret and asked her to lie about it.
Sgt Graeme Edwards was dismissed without notice from Hertfordshire Constabulary following a misconduct hearing.
The panel said his actions aimed to "save his career", "thwart" an inquiry and to "hide wrongdoing".
He admitted that the dishonesty amounted to "gross misconduct".
The hearing, from 4 to 7 January, was told Sgt Edwards, who joined the force in 2012, had been in relationships with three officers of lower rank.
The relationships themselves were deemed not to amount misconduct because two were consensual and there was a lack of evidence about the third, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, the panel did find that trying to conceal the relationship with one of the officers, referred to as PC C, justified dismissal.
'Expose a junior officer'
In January 2020, Edwards sent a text, which said "I'm literally begging for your help", asking PC C to tell the Professional Standards Department their relationship was not sexual, so there was no power balance issue, the panel heard.
She said she did not want to lie as it would risk her job.
His text reply said: "You're not risking your job because I will be saying the same thing and there is no comeback to it.
"I would never do it if I thought it would cause you issues!!! You have my word on that. I would never risk you!!!"
Mr Edwards had initially admitted the allegation of dishonesty as misconduct and later accepted this amounted to gross misconduct.
The panel's written decision said: "The conduct amounted to gross misconduct given that [Edwards] deliberately sought to persuade a junior officer to lie during an investigation to save his career and thus thwart the purposes of such inquiry, hide wrongdoing, and expose the junior officer to misconduct proceedings herself."
He was found to have breached professional behaviour in regards to "honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, confidentiality, authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct".
His conduct was found to be intentional, was akin to a criminal offence, and risked undermining public confidence.
Sgt Edwards is entitled to appeal against the findings.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk