Hemel Hempstead: Coach driver killed in M1 crash named
- Published
A driver who was killed when his coach crashed on the M1 has been described by his sister as a "lovely gentleman".
The coach and a lorry collided just before 05:25 GMT near Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on Sunday, 30 January.
Stephen Kitching, 57, of Kendal, Cumbia, died at the scene and the road was closed until about 19:30.
Paying tribute, Dawn Dixon said her brother would be "sadly missed" by his sisters, nephews, nieces and great-nieces.
"Anyone who met him would leave with a smile and a sore stomach from laughing," she added.
Hertfordshire Police was investigating the role a car had played in the crash, but said its driver, a 29-year-old woman, was no longer being questioned for causing the collision.
She had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving, and released under investigation.
She remained under investigation for drink-driving, police said.
Sgt Simon Cooper said: "Our inquiries are continuing in order to establish the circumstances around what happened and we are still appealing for any witnesses who haven't yet spoken to police to please come forward.
"We're particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it."
