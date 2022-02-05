St Albans: England's 'oldest pub' Ye Olde Fighting Cocks closes
- Published
A pub reputed to be the oldest in England has closed after its licensee's firm went into administration.
Christo Tofalli, who runs Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans, Herts, said the move came after "challenging" trading conditions due to Covid-19.
He said he was "heartbroken" and had "tried everything" to keep open the pub, which dates back to AD793.
Mr Tofalli said the pub would reopen under new management but that he would "walk away".
He said the pub's owner Mitchells and Butlers (M&B) was now talking to the administrators of his company.
"We are all looking for the best way forward for the pub but it will reopen with new owners and I hope they will keep a bit of the soul and spirit going," he said.
M&B confirmed to the BBC that it had no plans to close the pub for good, but was talking to interested parties and planned to reopen the venue in Abbey Mill Lane at a future date.
Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is the oldest pub in England, according to Guinness World Records, although others dispute the claim.
It has survived wars, plagues and economic crises, but Mr Tofalli, who has run the pub for a decade, said the Covid-19 pandemic was "devastating" and, with tight profit margins, the business had "no safety net".
In a statement on Facebook, Mr Tofalli said that "after a sustained period of extremely challenging trading conditions, YOFC Ltd has gone into administration".
"Along with my team, I have tried everything to keep the pub going," he said.
"However, the past two years have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry, and have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future.
"It goes without saying I am heartbroken: this pub has been so much more than just a business to me, and I feel honoured to have played even a small part in its history."
Mr Tofalli told the BBC that within hours of announcing the closure, he had been inundated with messages of support from both within the city and around the world.
"I've never seen anything like it," he said.
"With all the messages I have had, it speaks for itself what we achieved.
"To be reading about the impact we've had on people is mind-boggling and extremely humbling. We became an important part of the community... the family we created was huge.
"The time has come for me but we will make sure the handover is seamless and the synergy keeps going."
