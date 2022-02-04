Milton Keynes woman arrested after Dr Minguk Seo found dead
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a university researcher was found dead.
Police found the body of Dr Minguk Seo, 31, from Milton Keynes, who worked at Cranfield University, at an address in Countess Way, Broughton, on 25 January.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the death was still unexplained.
A 32-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been released on bail while investigations continue.
Det Supt Kevin Brown, said it was "a very complex investigation".
"I would like to reassure the public that we are thoroughly investigating the circumstances and there is no wider threat to the local community," he said.
"Although we have made an arrest in connection with this incident, at this stage, this is still being treated as an unexplained death, and speculation is both unhelpful and could also be distressing for Dr Seo's family, who have been made aware and are being supported at this very difficult time."
A spokesman for Cranfield University, where Dr Seo was a research fellow in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, said he was "a talented and highly respected colleague".
"[He] had a promising academic career ahead of him," a statement said.
"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all who knew him."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk