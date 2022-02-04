Football fan admits racially abusing Rio Ferdinand over Euro 2020 final
- Published
A football fan has admitted racially abusing former England defender Rio Ferdinand after the Euro 2020 final.
Robert Whippe, 54, of Lamb House, St Albans, pleaded guilty at St Albans Magistrates' Court to two counts of sending a grossly offensive message.
After England lost to Italy Whippe used "racist and derogatory emojis" to describe Mr Ferdinand's commentary of the match.
He will be be sentenced at the same court on 1 March.
Whippe admitted to police that he posted the tweets but initially denied any racist intent, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Matthew Gauntlett, senior Crown prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: "Whippe committed a racist attack on Rio Ferdinand as he was giving his expert opinion and commentary on the Euro 2020 final.
"It was completely unwarranted and part of a disease in football that the CPS is playing its part to eradicate.
"I would like to thank Rio Ferdinand for his co-operation and support for this prosecution in what must have been a distressing time for him."
The CPS said it was currently working with football clubs, player organisations and the police to explain how such crimes were prosecuted and what information was needed to pass the charging threshold.
