BBC Weather Watchers capture spectacular sunset pictures
BBC Weather Watchers has been inundated with spectacular pictures of red skies from across the East of England.
They were captured at sunset on Wednesday and are more than likely linked to East Anglia's "sunniest January on record".
Dan Holley from Weatherquest said: "At sunset, the low-angle sun shines through a greater depth of the atmosphere than during the day.
"Since blue light gets scattered more effectively, this leaves red and yellow colours visible.
"The scattering process is enhanced when there are lots of dust and small particles in the atmosphere, which are common under high pressure.
"High pressure has often dominated through much of January (it was the sunniest January on record in East Anglia), and continues to be located close to southern parts of the UK at the moment.
"The evening colours appear even more dramatic when high cloud is present, lit up by the setting sun."