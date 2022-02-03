St Albans: Alban Arena due to reopen in spring after asbestos removal
- Published
A venue which had to close its pantomime early over asbestos safety concerns is "on schedule to reopen in the late spring", a council said.
The Alban Arena, in St Albans, has remained closed since it cancelled Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs during its run in December.
Work to remove asbestos from above the stage is being carried out at an estimated cost of £237,000.
The council said the work is due to be completed later this month.
A statement said: "The Arena will be back in action shortly after final safety checks are completed and bookings confirmed."
Use of asbestos in building materials has been phased out after it was discovered the long-term breathing in of fibres caused a fatal lung disease, subsequently named asbestosis.
The 53-year-old council-owned venue closed after it was found that some of the material had become exposed in a ceiling.
St Albans City and District Council said some particles of asbestos dust had fallen onto the stage equipment below, though air tests showed there was no immediate risk to performers, staff or the audience.
Anthony Rowlands, chair of the Public Realm Committee, said: "This is a most unfortunate event, but we have moved swiftly to minimise the disruption it has caused by wasting no time in initiating repair work.
"It was a terrible shame that the pantomime had to be cancelled along with some other acts, but I'm sure our residents will understand that we had no other option with health and safety being our paramount concern.
"If all the necessary works go to schedule, we hope that a reopening is now only a month or two away."