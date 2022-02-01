BBC News

Hertford: Firefighters rescue calf stuck overnight in flooded tunnel

Fire crews in water rescue kit managed to get to the animal at a Hertford farm

A three-day-old calf has been rescued after it became stuck overnight in water in a drainage culvert.

Crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue came to its aid after they were called to Foxholes Farm, London Road, Hertford, shortly after 14:00 GMT.

Firefighters from Welwyn Garden City entered the tunnel, under the A414, and released it, the service said.

It was left in the care of its owner and "appeared to be doing well", it added.

The calf, was now back with its mother, an eye-witness said

