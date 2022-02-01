Hertford: Firefighters rescue calf stuck overnight in flooded tunnel
- Published
A three-day-old calf has been rescued after it became stuck overnight in water in a drainage culvert.
Crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue came to its aid after they were called to Foxholes Farm, London Road, Hertford, shortly after 14:00 GMT.
Firefighters from Welwyn Garden City entered the tunnel, under the A414, and released it, the service said.
It was left in the care of its owner and "appeared to be doing well", it added.
Rescued 3 day calf from a culvert. Been stuck overnight and rescued by white watch welwyn garden city @HertsFRSControl #fireservice @EastHerts @EastHertsPolice @FoxholesFarm pic.twitter.com/OvKLfPqNOW— Samantha Wood (@SamWood1973) February 1, 2022
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk