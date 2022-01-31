Milton Keynes: Streets around schools close to traffic
- Published
Streets around schools will be closed at drop-off and pick-up times in a bid to improve safety and air quality.
The pilot scheme is taking place around two schools in Milton Keynes for the next six months.
Roads around Chestnuts Primary School in Bletchley and Cold Harbour Church of England Primary School will be closed to vehicles at certain times.
Milton Keynes Council said it hoped the scheme would discourage car journeys and encourage walking or cycling.
For Chestnuts Primary School, from 31 January restrictions will be on St George's Road with access restricted from St Clements Drive to St Patrick's Way from 08:15-08:55 and 14:45-15:30.
At Cold Harbour Church of England School, from 14 February restrictions will be on Highland Close up to the junction of Kincardine Drive from 08:20-08:55 and 14:45-15:30.
Chestnuts Primary School head teacher Becky Skillings said St George's Road was usually "very busy".
"Normally we've got 400 children trying to come into school and a lot of parents that drive," she said.
"So there's an awful lot of cars trying to get in during a short period of time."
Ms Skillings said there was "a lot of frustrated drivers at times".
"It's just about our children being able to get to school safely," she said.
"And I'm also hoping that for those who live close enough it will encourage them to walk and that will hopefully improve the fitness level of the children."
The council said the closures would help "reduce congestion and air pollution, making it easier and safer to walk or cycle to school and creating a more pleasant environment for everyone".
