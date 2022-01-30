Hemel Hempstead: M1 stretch remains closed after fatal collision
- Published
A stretch of the M1 in Hertfordshire will remain closed overnight after a man died in a three-vehicle collision.
The crash, between a coach, a lorry and a car, happened just before 05:25 GMT near Hemel Hempstead.
The driver of the coach, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
The northbound carriageway of the M1, between junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and junction 9 for Redbourn, will remain closed for investigations until at least 05:00 on Monday, police said.
Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"Our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened and we are appealing for any witnesses who haven't yet spoken to police to please come forward. We're particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk