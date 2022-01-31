Frogmore Paper Mill: Historic treasures salvaged from fire
- Published
Staff at a historic paper mill are working round the clock to salvage centuries-old artefacts after a fire.
The visitor centre at Frogmore Paper Mill at Apsley, near Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, has been a scene of "total devastation" since the blaze on 22 January.
Chief executive Elena Lewendon said handwritten ledgers and paintings were among treasures rescued that night.
A boy arrested on suspicion of arson has been released under investigation.
Before and after: The Peter Ingram Gallery 15 October 2021/ 22 January 2022Posted by Frogmore Paper Mill on Sunday, January 30, 2022
The 18th Century mill is the oldest mechanised paper mill in the world, with a paper-making machine installed in 1803.
The building is believed to have incurred mostly smoke-related damage, while the £1m visitor centre, built in 2006 and making up a third of the site, was likely to be damaged beyond repair, Ms Lewendon said.
The building housed a cafe, conference centre, gift shop, interactive exhibitions and a museum with display cases of full historical items.
Portraits of Frogmore's founders, John Dickinson and Lewis Evans, were among the first items rescued, and are to be sent away for restoration.
"These are irreplaceable artefacts and we are saving what we can," Ms Lewendon said.
"We've lost artworks, handwritten ledgers and records from the original owners, original typefaces - the stuff you can never get back.
"It's really, really tragic.
"We started on the night itself are still picking through everything, in full PPE.
"It's like a disaster zone and we've lost it our visitor-facing work here for the foreseeable."
Ms Lewendon described the mill as "beloved" in the local area, with the community rallying with offers of help.
"People have worked so hard to develop the museum over years. We survived Covid and were seeing an upsurge in visitors, and had lots of plans for family activities," she added.
"We are going to need the help and support of the community behind us to come back from this."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk