Buckinghamshire patients to be sent to hotel from hospital
- Published
Hospital patients who are ready to be discharged but still need support are to be sent to a hotel to free up space.
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust said it was due to a rise in Covid-19 cases from the Omircron surge.
Olympic Lodge Hotel, in Stoke Mandeville, has been transformed into a rehabilitation facility, it added.
The temporary care facility will open to patients on Monday where "further support" will be given, the trust said.
It has worked closely with Buckinghamshire Council on the plans and each patient will have its own room and a space where they can socialise.
The trust runs two NHS hospital sites, Stoke Mandeville and Wycombe, and five community hospitals in Amersham, Buckingham, Chalfont's and Gerrards Cross, Marlow and Thame.
Jenny Ricketts, its director of community transformation, said: "When our patients no longer need to be in a hospital bed, it is better for their ongoing recovery to return to the comfort of their own home as soon as possible.
"This unit will provide a safe and suitable environment for patients to regain their confidence and independence."
It will provide some of the "extra capacity" the trust needs to get through the winter period, she added.
