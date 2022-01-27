Milton Keynes: Family's witness appeal over restaurant stabbing
The family of a man who died after being stabbed at a restaurant have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Nagiib Maxamed, 28, from Milton Keynes was attacked at Atesh restaurant and bar in Grafton Gate East in the town at about 01:30 GMT on 27 December.
Five men and one woman, all from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been released on police bail.
Mr Maxamed's father Mustafe Mahamed said: "We as a family are destroyed."
A second man who was injured in the incident has since been discharged from hospital, police said.
Please watch & retweet this heartbreaking appeal by Nagiib's father— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 27, 2022
Some people who were at Atesh nightclub📍#MiltonKeynes on the 27th of December will have seen this tragic incident. If you were there, we need you to report any info to us
Press release: https://t.co/Aqj9eBLBOZ pic.twitter.com/GPldp2wedE
Mr Mahamed said his son died on his 28th birthday and described him as "caring and kind and very loved by many".
"We still need the public's help in getting information on what happened on the night of our son's death," he said in the video released by Thames Valley Police.
He said he was "extremely grateful" to people who had already come forward to speak to police.
"But there are others who might have information but haven't contacted the police," he added.
