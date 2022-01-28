Covid-19: 'I hope masks continue to protect people like me'
By Helen Mulroy, Theo Chikomba & Pete Cooper
BBC East
- Published
The Plan B measures introduced to tackle the Omicron wave of Covid-19 have been relaxed. Face coverings are no longer mandatory except in healthcare settings and care homes, but with some supermarkets and shops saying they will ask customers to keep wearing them, is it really the end of masks?
'Face masks are part of everyday life'
Although masks are no longer required on public transport, the government "recommends" that people wear face coverings in enclosed spaces and they will remain mandatory on all Transport for London (TfL) services.
Isabelle Dudley from coach hire company Three Star Coaches in Luton says customers have been asking whether they still have to wear them.
"I do say 'Yes, the rules are more relaxed but we do appreciate it if you could wear the face mask' because the future is quite uncertain."
Their customers are "quite happy" to continue wearing masks, she says.
"They know this is a thing of the future and we'll have to wear the face mask for I don't know how long. It's become part of everyday life, wearing a face mask."
The company runs school buses and day trips, and Ms Dudley says there are still worries another Covid-19 variant "might come back".
"Face masks are a form of reassurance," she adds.
'We are easing measures off slowly'
Director of Milton Keynes Theatre, Emma Sullivan, says: "We're all delighted that we're taking steps towards the theatre experience being a normal one for our patrons once again."
She says the theatre will be "taking a cautious approach to easing measures".
"We communicate to our customer three weeks ahead of when they visit us. So we need to give that process time to make sure customers arrive and are very clear about what is expected of them," she says.
Ms Sullivan says there will be an "immediate difference" as face masks will be "advised but not a requirement" in the theatre.
As to whether restrictions have been relaxed too early, you could ask "100 people and get different answers", she says.
"I think we are right to be taking a cautious approach, we will be easing measures off, taking advice, and doing that slowly."
'I will still continue to wear a mask'
Kerry Thompson from Milton Keynes, who has muscular dystrophy, says she has "stayed in for over 500-odd days" during the pandemic.
"I've started to go out gradually. I'm not going out as much as I would like to go out because I still need to be careful," she says.
"I will still continue to wear a mask. I still hope people would continue to wear a mask to protect themselves and to protect people like myself.
"But I understand if they don't want to - it is their life- but for me, it does scare me and I will continue [to wear a mask] until I feel less anxiety around a crowd of people."
She says she hoped the government "would have kept the mask-wearing" requirement.
"My doctors are still telling me to be careful. They are telling me to continue wearing a mask. I personally want to continue wearing a mask, so for me, nothing has really changed," she says.
