Hemel Hempstead: Plans for 56 affordable flats in industrial area
- Published
Fifty-six affordable flats could be built as part of a plan to regenerate an industrial area in a town.
Dacorum Borough Council has proposed to build the homes at the Paradise Depot off Park Lane in Hemel Hempstead.
The development would also include a new headquarters for the homeless charity Dens.
Developers said it would be an "attractive, sustainable environment that will wholly benefit the community".
The one and two bedroom apartments would be available for social rent through the council's housing register, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Dens would be based in a separate two-storey building with a foodbank, bike workshop, office space and meeting rooms.
Conservative councillor Margaret Griffiths said: "We are confident that the design will integrate well with the existing neighbouring architecture and provide apartments that our residents will be proud to call home.
"The new homes, being developed on a brownfield site, will help us reach our target to build 350 new council homes by 2026. Being located close to the town, residents will also benefit from being within walking distance of amenities, open spaces and excellent transport links."
