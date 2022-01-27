Bushey: Murder investigation after man found dead in flat
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in a flat.
The man, aged in his 40s, was found unresponsive inside the property in Jasmin House, High Street, Bushey at about 22:45 GMT on Sunday.
Hertfordshire Police officers attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said they are treating the death as murder following the findings of a post-mortem examination.
Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are asking anyone who saw "anything suspicious in the area between Saturday night and Sunday evening" to come forward.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
"Specialist officers continue to provide support and we request that the family's privacy is respected.
"Our investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances around what happened and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward."
Hertsmere Ch Insp Mark Bilsdon said he appreciated that "incidents of this nature cause a great deal of concern among the community."
He added: "Officers remain in the area, so please do not hesitate to speak with them if you have any concerns."
