Hertfordshire PC sacked for texting racist and sexist messages
A police officer who served for more than 21 years has been sacked for texting "racist, sexist, homophobic and discriminatory" messages.
PC Chris Thompson was dismissed without notice from Hertfordshire Constabulary following a misconduct hearing.
The force said the messages, on his personal phone, were sent between 26 December 2009 and 07 October 2011.
Chief Constable Charlie Hall found him guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed him without notice.
'Unblemished record'
At the misconduct hearing, on 11 January, Mr Thompson was charged with breaching the force's standards of professional behaviour.
"The content of the messages was clear and, whilst they may not have been authored by him, a police officer would be expected, on receiving such content, to delete them and certainly not forward them on", the force said.
It also found he had failed to challenge a racist comment sent to him in a message, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The police force did not outline the contents of the messages, or any further details about the hearing.
It added that PC Thompson had an "unblemished policing record", he had admitted his behaviour, apologised repeatedly and "accepted responsibility for his actions".
