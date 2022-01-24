Covid: Bedford care home with unvaccinated staff rated inadequate
A care home has been rated inadequate after health inspectors found it was employing unvaccinated staff.
Lillibet House in De Parys Avenue, Bedford, was found to be inadequate in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Its report found three unvaccinated care staff working in close contact with vulnerable people and highlighted safeguarding and cleaning concerns.
The BBC has approached the care home for comment.
The home provides accommodation for 28 elderly people, most of whom have different types of dementia.
The CQC said it made unannounced inspection visits in November and December after receiving concerns relating to Covid-19 management.
It found the three unvaccinated staff did not have a medical exemption and the management team had not referred to the regulatory requirements which state that anyone working in a Care Quality Commission-registered care home in England must have two vaccine doses unless they have a medical exemption.
'People at risk'
These staff were working in close contact with vulnerable people and giving medicines to them, the report said, while relatives who were also designated essential care-givers "did not have this same level of involvement with their relatives' care needs".
Staff also need prompting to check the inspectors' vaccination and test status when they entered the home.
Their report said this had "placed people at the risk of harm".
Safeguarding referrals were also made to the local authority after inspectors saw "potentially abusive care" regarding how people were treated and supported in the home.
They also had concerns about the home's lack of cleaning.
The report said that when inspectors raised the issues with the registered manager, they were told an investigation was under way.
The home has been told that the service is in "special measures", and unless immediate action is taken it could be closed down.
The CQC will reinspect within six months to check for "significant improvements", it said.
