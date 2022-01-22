Boy, 17, charged with murder after Bletchley stabbing death
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 44-year-old man was stabbed to death.
Lewis Butler, from Bletchley, died in Milton Keynes Hospital after his body was found in Buttermere Close in Water Eaton on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the abdomen.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to another man, also in his 40s.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik, of Thames Valley Police, said the investigation was "rapidly progressing".
He added: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Lewis at what must be an extremely difficult time for them."
Police said officers would be seen patrolling the area for some time.
The boy was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.
Two men, aged 23 and 40, previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.
