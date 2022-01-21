Milton Keynes: Police name man stabbed to death
Police have named a 44-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Milton Keynes.
Lewis Butler, from Bletchley, was found in Buttermere Close in Water Eaton at about 23:00 GMT on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.
A 17-year-old boy from Bletchley was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. Two men, aged 23 and 40, have been released with no further action.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Lewis at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.
"We are continuing our investigation and rapidly progressing a number of lines of inquiry in order to trace those responsible.
"A number of people have already come forward to provide information and I would like to thank them for that."
