Hemel Hempstead: Three injured in six-vehicle crash on A41
Three people have been injured in a six-vehicle crash on the A41 in Hertfordshire.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near Hemel Hempstead between Bourne End and Two Waters.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said it was called just after 08:30 GMT when crews found six vehicles were involved.
"Fortunately, no persons trapped but crews administered trauma care to three casualties and made vehicles safe," it tweeted.
