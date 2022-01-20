BBC News

Potters Bar: Man admits manslaughter of his mother at her home

Published
Image source, SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Image caption,
Kim Dearden was stabbed to death at her home in Potters Bar in June

A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Charles Dearden, 31, was accused of the murder of Kim Dearden, 63, at a house in Oakfield Close, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on 20 June.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire told St Albans Crown Court the plea was acceptable to the crown.

Judge Michael Kay QC said Dearden will be sentenced on 4 March.

Dearden, who appeared on a video link from the mental health unit at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield, had previously pleaded not guilty to murder.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics