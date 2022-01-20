Potters Bar: Man admits manslaughter of his mother at her home
- Published
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Charles Dearden, 31, was accused of the murder of Kim Dearden, 63, at a house in Oakfield Close, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on 20 June.
Prosecutor Simon Wilshire told St Albans Crown Court the plea was acceptable to the crown.
Judge Michael Kay QC said Dearden will be sentenced on 4 March.
Dearden, who appeared on a video link from the mental health unit at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield, had previously pleaded not guilty to murder.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.