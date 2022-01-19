Ella Parker: Police visited woman's home twice before killing
- Published
Police visited a pregnant woman's home twice before she was stabbed to death by a man who was staying there, an inquest heard.
Ella Parker was stabbed 33 times with a screwdriver at her flat in Milton Keynes on 7 December 2017.
Ryan Blacknell had left a mental health centre days before killing her.
The inquest heard from Thames Valley Police's Steve Fox that it was "likely" Blacknell had been at the flat when they called, but Ms Parker denied it.
The 28-year-old admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in 2018 and was detained under the Mental Health Act at Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital.
Ms Parker, who was five months pregnant, was decorating the nursery in her flat in New Bradwell when she was attacked.
Milton Keynes Coroner's Court heard Blacknell's mother called the police on 4 December and told them her son had threatened her with a knife.
A mental health triage nurse found early signs of psychosis and recommended voluntary admission to the Campbell Centre mental health unit, the inquest heard.
Blacknell's main symptoms were hallucinations and "believing himself to be a dinosaur", the court heard.
He agreed to go to the mental health unit, but as he was an informal patient he was free to leave.
The inquest heard a missing person's report was filed when Blacknell did not return to the centre at 19:00 GMT on 5 December as planned.
Steve Fox, of Thames Valley Police's professional standards department, said a report on Blacknell initially graded him as "high risk" but it was then changed to "medium risk".
In a bid to locate Blacknell, police visited Ms Parker's home twice on 6 December as he was known to be a friend of her brother.
The first visit was in the early hours and Ms Parker was not happy to be woken up, the court heard.
When officers returned later, Ms Parker said she had "not seen Ryan Blacknell in ages", but this was "subsequently found to be untrue" as he had been staying at her home, Mr Fox said.
Mr Fox said it was "likely" Blacknell was at Ms Parker's home when officers visited, but police had no lawful powers of entry.
He told the court the force's course of action "seemed to have been appropriate".
Mr Fox described Ms Parker as a "credible witness" and said officers had "no reason to think she was not telling the truth".
The inquest continues.
