Bletchley: Two arrested in stab murder probe
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 44-year-old man was fatally stabbed.
Police were called to Buttermere Close in the Water Eaton area of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at about 23:00 GMT on Monday.
The victim, from Bletchley, was treated at the scene, but died in Milton Keynes General Hospital, Buckinghamshire.
Two men, aged 23 and 40, both from Milton Keynes, were arrested on Tuesday, said Thames Valley Police.
The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for a stab wound to his back, where he remains in a stable condition.
Police said the victim's next of kin were being supported by trained officers.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said: "My thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.
"We are in the early stages of our investigation, however, we are following several significant lines of inquiry.
"A large scene watch remains... and is likely to remain in place for some time."
He added there would be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continued.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk