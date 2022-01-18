Radlett nursery choking death inquest to hear 999 call
A "distressing" 999 call made as a two-year-old choked at a nursery will be played to an inquest jury, a coroner said.
Sadie Salt is thought to have choked on a sausage while having lunch at Mini Learners on 12 November 2020 in Radlett, Hertfordshire.
She died in hospital two days later.
Senior Coroner for Hertfordshire Geoffrey Sullivan said he hoped the jury would get the "fullest picture possible" of how Sadie died.
During a pre-inquest review at County Hall in Hertford, it was said that evidence would be given by the Department for Education, Ofsted, witnesses, police and doctors.
Speaking about the 999 call, Mr Sullivan said: "I have listened to it. It is distressing."
He said it could be "possibly better than any live evidence" that may be heard from witnesses.
Charlotte Gilmartin, representing Sadie's family, told the hearing the family have raised concerns about the timing of the 999 call and the rescue attempt by staff.
They have also requested to see first aid certificates and evidence of training courses and childcare qualifications.
Mr Sullivan said concerns about food safety guidance would also be addressed at the inquest.
"The guidance at first appeared to be a matter of great concern," he said.
"The information coming through to this office from the statements from the nursery was that they weren't aware of any guidance in relation to food provision and in particular relation to choking hazards.
"My officer contacted the Department for Education and was able to access specific early years guidance published in March 2017."
Sadie's parents Zoe and Adam Salt said in a statement: "In the time that has passed since Sadie's death we have suffered grief and heartbreak that no family should have to endure.
"Nothing can make up for the devastating loss of our daughter, but part of being able to come to terms with what happened will be hearing a clear account of the events of that day."
The inquest has been adjourned for a future date.
