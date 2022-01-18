Ella Parker: 'No reason' to detain man before fatal stabbing
There were no "concrete reasons" to detain a man under the Mental Health Act who then went on to stab a pregnant woman to death, an inquest heard.
Ella Parker, 29, was found at her home in Milton Keynes on 7 December 2017 after the "sustained attack".
Ryan Blacknell, 28, had left a mental health centre days before killing her with a screwdriver.
He admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in 2018 and was detained.
Ms Parker, who was five months pregnant, was decorating the nursery in her flat in New Bradwell when she was stabbed 33 times by Blacknell, who was a friend of her brother.
Milton Keynes Coroner's Court heard Blacknell's mother called the police on 4 December and told them her son had threatened her with a knife.
He agreed to go to the Campbell Centre inpatient mental health unit, but as he was an informal patient he was free to leave.
The inquest heard Blacknell believed he was descended from dinosaurs.
Community psychiatric nurse Celestina Onah, who saw him at the unit, said: "He came across as very psychotic, but was trying his best to cover that up.
"The threats to his mum indicated he was not well.
"He was asking 'Can I please go?' I said 'You are not well enough to leave.'"
Ms Onah said she recommended that Blacknell stayed at the centre for 48 hours so he could be assessed once the effects of drugs or alcohol in his system had reduced.
But she did not have "concrete reasons" for him to be detained under the Mental Health Act, the inquest heard.
Assistant coroner Dr Sean Cummings asked Ms Onah: "Now you know [Ms Parker] was viciously killed, was there anything you missed?"
She replied: "I think maybe if we had not let him out initially we would have been able to asses his mental health. I did communicate my concerns [to staff at the hospital].
"I am not sure what I could have done differently."
After admitting manslaughter, Blacknell was detained under the Mental Health Act at Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital.
The inquest continues.
