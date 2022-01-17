Ella Parker: Mother-to-be died from screwdriver puncture wounds
- Published
A pregnant woman who was stabbed with a screwdriver died from puncture wounds to the neck, an inquest heard.
Ella Parker, 29, was found dead in her home in Milton Keynes on 7 December 2017 after suffering a "sustained attack".
In 2018, Ryan Blacknell, 28, was detained under the Mental Health Act after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
The inquest heard concerns were raised about his mental state days before the attack in New Bradwell.
Three days before the killing, Blacknell's mother called police and said her son had threatened her with a knife and was a "significant risk" to himself.
PC Samuel Wilson told the inquest in Milton Keynes that he had attended and the officer "wasn't happy with the state his [Blacknell's] mental health was in", and he contacted a mental health officer.
Blacknell said he had died and been reborn and was speaking about dinosaurs, PC Wilson said.
The suggestion was made that he should go to the Campbell Centre in Milton Keynes and Blacknell was "more than happy to assist and happy to attend," the court heard.
The inquest heard Blacknell was an informal patient and was therefore allowed to leave the facility.
Jamie Punter, a friend of Blacknell's, described him as having "a lot of mental health issues".
The day before the attack Blacknell was "disorientated and being weird," Mr Punter said.
Mr Punter said his friend had left the Campbell Centre as he thought people there were going to eat him.
The inquest continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk