Mental health: Bedford petrolheads 'we've been through it'
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
A group of car enthusiasts have created their own online series to help open up conversations around mental health.
The Petrolheadonism series aims to discuss depression, stress, racial discrimination and bullying, something they have all experienced.
Josh Scoot, 20, from Bedford, whose idea it was, said he was bullied at school for creating his own brand, Scootsupercars, aged 13.
"We're creating this because of what we've been through," he said.
Ciro Ciampi, 45, from Bedford, the owner of Petrolheadonism.club, said he was diagnosed with depression in 2016 and has been on medication and received therapy.
"As a male you grow up with a stigma that you've got to be everything to everybody, a husband, a father, a manager or business owner, etc.
"When I grew up, at school I was only one of two Italians of my year. I was bullied, I always felt like I was on the outer edge of the main groups.
"I had to become thick skinned."
He will appear in each video and wants people to be open and honest.
"Our belief is that if our videos can help one person relate and understand they're not alone in their suffering or seek the help or speak out, then we would have achieved something wonderful."
Scoot added: "All we want to do is to help other people, and if the series grows and it gives other people the confidence to come on and we can do other episodes - I think that's incredible."
'Breaking down barriers'
Sam Hard, 34, a car enthusiast known as Hardupgarage, from Portsmouth, said he took part in the first episode, as growing up "every day I was ridiculed and taken the mickey out of because of the colour of my skin".
"Talk, be open, you'll feel better for it and accept that there may be people around you that might not be in the same place," he said.
Lewis Warren, from Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire, runs Takona, an automotive themed clothing brand and features in episode two.
He said: "This series is leading from the front in making mental health conversation commonplace within the predominantly male populated automotive community.
"As men often don't talk about their mental health, by encouraging conversation and sharing stories, the series is breaking down the barriers and helping change the perceptions surrounding talking."
Mental health charity Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, in a joint statement, said: "As we approach two years since the start of the pandemic, it's never been more important to talk about our mental health.
"The last two years have affected us all and we know that talking about it can help us feel less alone, more able to cope and encouraged to seek support if we need to.
The Petrolheadonsim series on YouTube started last month, with a new episode being broadcast every two weeks.
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the BBC Action Line has details of organisations that may be able to help.
