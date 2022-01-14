Watford plans to scrap slavery-link street signs
Residents could be asked to vote on whether to scrap street names that have links to the slave trade or the British Empire.
Watford Borough Council has proposed a new rule which, if approved next week, means street names could be replaced if two-thirds of residents vote for it.
Road names including Imperial Way and Rhodes Way were among those mentioned.
The council reviewed its policy in July 2020 after the Black Lives Matter protests.
Labour councillor Asif Khan raised concerns about a number of street names in Watford, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Khan said the council should consider renaming Imperial Way, Colonial Way, Clive Way and Rhodes Way, because of their association with the slave trade and Britain's imperial past.
Tola Dabiri, of Brick By Brick Communities, whose members have researched black history in Watford, said it was a "really welcome" move by the council.
"I think anything that encourages the community to participate in local affairs can only be a good thing," she said.
"Not everybody is going to be in favour of actually changing names which are perceived to be offensive, and so by allowing everyone to comment it also allows some debate around these issues."
The proposals place a "significant emphasis" on introducing new street and block names that reflect the town's history and diversity.
However, the policy document states that renaming streets "should only be considered in cases where historic street names are likely to cause offence, or in cases where the naming is causing problems for the emergency services".
"Renaming or renumbering a street is a time-consuming process and any change can be very disruptive and cause financial costs to all those occupiers affected," it states.
The decision on the new proposal is due to be made by the council's Cabinet on Monday.
