Milton Keynes couple Ron and Joyce Bond celebrate 81-year marriage
A couple celebrating their 81st wedding anniversary were told "it wouldn't last long", their daughter has said.
Ron and Joyce Bond, aged 102 and 100, who live at Shenley Wood Retirement Village in Milton Keynes, are thought to be the UK's longest-married couple.
They married on 4 January 1941 in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire.
Their daughter Eileen said: "It was said of them at the time of their wedding it would not last long. How wrong did folks get that?"
Last year, the couple received written congratulations from the Queen on reaching their Oak anniversary.
Ron, from Blaina in Blaenau Gwent, and Joyce, who was born in Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes, met in Bletchley and married at Newport Pagnell Register Office on a day when there was three inches of snow on the ground.
"There were queues of couples as Ron's section were all being sent abroad to assist with the war effort," said Mrs Bond.
The pair agree it was love at first sight and believe they are evenly-matched in the relationship.
"There is no boss in our relationship. We both give and take," said Mrs Bond.
"We never expected to reach 81 years of marriage. We know we are very fortunate to have achieved this amazing goal. It feels excellent."
Mr Bond said: "Sometimes life is hard but we work through it together. We look after each other, too."
The couple had two children, Eileen and Bill, and now have grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mr Bond worked at a Shell garage in Bletchley before retiring while Mrs Bond worked at Woolworths in Queensway. The pair moved to the retirement village in 2013.
Their daughter said her parents were a "truly inspirational couple".
"There was always a warm welcome and lots of love for all," she said.
"Dad worked hard to provide for the family, while mum worked hard at keeping our home and us clean and tidy.
"You only have to spend time with them to know they love and care for each other, even after 81 years of being married."
