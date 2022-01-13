Stevenage FC: Coach Daniel Hutchings praised for 'coming out' post
A football coach has been widely praised after coming out as a gay man.
Daniel Hutchings, first team analyst at Stevenage Football Club, said on Twitter that revealing his sexuality was a "big deal" as it is "difficult to be openly gay" in football.
He added that he was "sure this message won't go very far" but hoped it would help even one person.
The post received more than 25,000 "likes", with many saying it was an important message.
In his statement, Hutchings said there had been "something I've been meaning to say for the last 15 years".
"I've been waiting to do this for a while but never plucked up the courage. I'm gay. Shock, horror!" he wrote.
"I stopped caring about what people thought about my sexuality a while ago but even still, I've seen it first hand that it's so difficult to work within professional football and be openly gay.
"This is a big deal for me to do this, I haven't even been able to bring myself to tell my team mates and colleagues at the club."
Hi everyone, there has been something I’ve been meaning to say for the last 15 years. Just never got round to it… pic.twitter.com/YCYYBmbGth— Daniel Hutchings (@dhutchings91) January 12, 2022
"I'm sure this message won't go very far or have much impact but even if it helps one person within football with their sexuality, in even the smallest way then it would have been worth it," he said.
He added that he thinks things will begin to change "when a professional player comes out" but until that happens things were "almost stuck in a kind of limbo".
Among hundreds of responses to Hutchings' tweet, Stuart Duncan said: "It really doesn't matter to me whether you're gay or not. I respect you for having the courage to tell people which couldn't have been easy."
Pernille Harder, who plays for Women's Super League side Chelsea, tweeted: "I'm sure you will inspire lots of people out there who can relate to the situation you've been in. Well done Daniel."
Jon Holmes, from Sky Sports, said: "It's so great to see the welcoming messages and recognition of why posts such as yours are important and impactful."
Kevin Basham, a gay Stevenage FC fan and shareholder, said it was "super rare" for somebody in football to do this and it was "a conversation that needs to happen more".
"There are people out there who are struggling with their sexuality, especially younger people who might be coming to terms with their sexuality and might feel that football isn't for them because they don't identify with anybody in that sport," he said.
In a statement, Stevenage FC said: "We remain committed to continuously developing a positive all-inclusive culture within the club for players, staff, volunteers, and supporters."
