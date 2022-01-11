Kempston bridge repair work begins a year after closure
Work has started to repair a rotten and unsafe bridge that has been closed for more than a year.
Bedford Borough Council said work to Kempston Mill Bridge over the River Great Ouse, could be completed by early spring.
Rotten planks caused structural concerns, a council spokesman said.
Due to the bridge being privately owned, access to organise and plan the repairs "had been slower than was hoped", he added.
The bridge was shut in December 2020. Decking and parapets are due to be replaced.
Elected Liberal Democrat Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "Once the rotten and unsafe parts of the bridge are replaced, we will be able to reopen this right of way and make it available to the public once again."
